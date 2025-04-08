Yankees Wild Week With Ex-Red Sox Hurler Continues With DFA
The New York Yankees certainly have had a wild week with one of their hurlers.
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Ottavino went in different directions after he didn't make the club's Opening Day roster. He went to free agency and landed with the New York Yankees. He made two appearances with the big league club and then was designated for assignment.
Ottavino elected free agency and then quickly re-signed with New York. He made a third appearance with the Yankees and still hasn't allowed a run or base hit to this point across 1 2/3 innings pitched. While this is the case, he was designated for assignment once again by New York on Monday, per the team.
"Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Returned RHP Ian Hamilton (#71) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. Designated RHP Adam Ottavino for assignment," the team announced.
This guy can't catch a break right now. At this rate, it wouldn't be shocking to see him land another deal with New York over the next couple of days. He's been solid in a small sample size for the team to begin the year but clearly the Yankees have some sort of roster crunch going on and Ottavino now has already felt the impact of that.
Hopefully, he's able to get a consistent role in the near future whether with New York or someone else.
