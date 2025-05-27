Find Out Why Red Sox Top Prospect Was Unexpectedly Name-Dropped On 'Jeopardy!'
The Boston Red Sox are an American institution, and so is the hit game show Jeopardy!
Every night at 7 p.m. on both coasts, trivia heads across the nation gather to test their knowledge in the infamous ABC quiz show. Players must state their answers in the form of a question, and for half an hour, the audience is blitzed with everything from pop culture knowledge to ancient Greek philosophy.
On Monday night, one Red Sox farmhand likely wasn't watching the show, even though his Triple-A team was idle. But if he had been tuned in, he would have seen himself mentioned in a forum he likely never imagined.
Outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, the 22-year-old Venezuelan slugger affectionately known as "The Password," was part of one of the answers in the category, "You get a P+."
"It's something many use every day to unlock things online & the nickname of Red Sox prospect Jhostynxon Garcia," read the clue.
Contestant Miles Tepper, a graduate student from Pacific Grove, Calif. wound up getting the correct answer. Unfortunately, Tepper couldn't sustain his momentum and wound up finishing last of the three contestants.
Garcia has rocketed up Red Sox prospect lists over the past year, so even though Jeopardy! is known for searching high and low for interesting nuggets to add to their questions, his rise to prominence helped at least a few people discover of his existence on Monday night.
MLB Pipeline currently ranks Garcia as the number-five Red Sox prospect, though he doesn't crack their current Top 100 overall.
Now, Garcia can turn his attention back to baseball on Tuesday, as the Worcester Red Sox open a six-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays-affiliated Durham Bulls at Polar Park in Worcester.
Through six games in Worcester, Garcia is 10-for-24 (.417) with two home runs and a slugging percentage of .708.
