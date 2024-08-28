Pair Of Red Sox Top Prospects Making Their Case As Opening Day Starters In 2025
The Boston Red Sox may be fading in the wild card race, but other players within the organization are finishing the season extremely strong.
For a few years now, the Red Sox have begun drawing respect from around Major League Baseball for the depth and quality of their position player prospects. What was once one of MLB's least-regarded farm systems is now in the top ten of every major baseball publication's organizational rankings.
Many of those prospects have progressed quickly through the minor leagues, giving fans a reason to be excited about the near future of the big-league roster. Now, two of them are making their opening statements to be in the starting lineup when the Red Sox open the 2025 season in Arlington, Texas.
Outfielder Roman Anthony and second baseman/outfielder Kristian Campbell have both been going gangbusters since their recent call-ups to Triple-A Worcester. And both had massive nights on Tuesday, drawing notice online from fans all across Red Sox nation.
Anthony, still only 20 years old, went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a walk, and two runs scored. In 13 games since his call-up, Anthony now owns a .364 average and a gaudy 1.062 OPS, while batting leadoff and playing center field every night for the WooSox.
Meanwhile Campbell, not to be outdone, has been doing all he can to match Anthony after he was called up just over a week later. In his first six games with Worcester, the 22-year-old has three home runs, including a 431-footer on Tuesday night, while batting .333 with a 1.104 OPS.
Though the lineup is already one of the Red Sox's strengths, both are building a compelling case to start right from the jump. Anthony could step in right away and replace Tyler O'Neill, who looks to be headed elsewhere in free agency, while Campbell could fill an iffy second base position and provide a much-needed righty bat for balance.
And if their future manager Alex Cora's own words can be used as evidence, there appears to be no reason Boston wouldn't play both young guns if they proved themselves ready in Spring Training next season.
"Like I told them in spring training individually, there's no age limit in the big leagues, right?" Cora said, per NESN. "You can make it at 19 or you can make it at 35. It doesn't matter. If you're good. You're good."
It's still early to project, as the Red Sox and the WooSox both have the rest of their seasons to worry about. But it's hard not to get excited about the possibility of Anthony and Campbell making an instant impact on the 2025 season.
