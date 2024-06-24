Unheralded Red Sox Prospect Could Provide Impactful Second-Half Boost To Bolster Infield
Could the Boston Red Sox make an impactful addition to their playoff push by promoting from within instead of dealing prospects for rentals at the upcoming July 30 trade deadline?
An ideal solution would be a blend of both transaction types and any pitching upgrades would likely have to be external additions but the infield could be enhanced by a candidate who has proven himself at each level and appears to be on the precipice of being big-league-ready.
Red Sox prospect Chase Meidroth has put together a very strong 2024 campaign and could become a much more impactful depth piece than the other position players who have occupied the last spot on the roster -- including first basemen Bobby Dalbec and utility man Jamie Westbrook, both of whom currently reside in Triple-A Worcester but appear to be in line for that next-man up spot.
Meidroth is hitting .294 with 15 extra-base hits including three home runs, 29 RBIs and a .841 OPS in 63 games for the WooSox. Most impressively, the infield prospect has a 31-to-59 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Most rising players register those kinds of results in the lower levels of the minors but then start to flip the ratio as they get closer to the big leagues.
The 22-year-old, who was a fourth-round pick by Boston in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, has logged 29 appearances at shortstop, 21 at third base and 16 at second base this season. Most project him as a second or third baseman at the highest level but the ability to at the very least spot start at shortstop could provide value to manager Alex Cora's roster.
Between his defensive versatility, bat-to-ball skills and elite understanding of the strike zone, Meidroth could be an impact player in short order.
It would likely take an injury or two before Meidroth would be considered for a call-up but the Red Sox rarely get through a single series without an injury list designation so Meidroth certainly is a name to watch in the coming months.
