5 Red Sox Takeaways After Snap 5-Game Losing Streak

Over the course of a 162-game big league season, you're always going to see highs, and lows.

The Boston Red Sox snapped itself out of one of those low points on Thursday night. The Red Sox entered Thursday afternoon's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays trying to avoid a four-game series sweep at the hands of one of the club's biggest rivals. Plus, the Red Sox were trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

They did just that. Boston took down the Blue Jays, 7-0 at Rogers Centre and earned its 65th win of the season. That's the third-highest mark in the American League.

Here are five takeaways from Boston's win over Toronto.

Payton Tolle Is A Superstar In The Making

Aug 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where would the Red Sox be if Tolle wasn't in Boston's rotation right now? He didn't make the Opening Day roster but has been dominant since Boston gave him a shot. Tolle tossed eight shutout innings on Thursday and lowered his season ERA down to 2.97 in the process across 20 starts. That's a superstar right now. But we're not talking about a 10-year veteran. Tolle is just 23 years old and is under team control through the 2031 season. He's just getting started as well. American League East clubs should be scared.

Caleb Durbin Is Boston's Next Dustin Pedroia

Aug 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) reacts after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Durbin mightily struggled to kick off the 2026 season. This is a guy who was batting .190 on June 8. But then his season turned around, to say the least. He has slashed .312/.382/.523 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs over his last 56 games. In the process, he has gone from being flamed by Boston fans, to being one of the biggest fan favorites in the organization.

Pedroia followed a similar path when he kicked off his Red Sox career. He mightily struggled to begin his rookie year, turned it around, and the rest is history. Durbin has the grit that Pedroia played with for years. On Thursday, he blasted a grand slam and drove in five runs, despite an injured pinky. He's a special player and Boston fans are seeing that now.

Caleb Durbin is doing whatever it takes to make things work with his banged up left pinky. pic.twitter.com/4EJHMLtEmr — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) August 13, 2026

Losing Garrett Whitlock Is Tough, But Boston Will Be Alright

Aug 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whitlock was placed on the Injured List on Thursday due to elbow inflammation. Fortunately, he made it sound like it's not a long-term issue. With Whitlock on the Injured List, Boston promoted Greg Weissert back up to the big leagues. Weissert has a 3.88 ERA in 49 appearances. Boston has built the best bullpen in baseball and can survive without Whitlock right now if he ends up missing the minimum 15 days. If he misses more time than that, then it could be an issue.

Boston Is Fortunate To Still Have Masataka Yoshida

Aug 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yoshida was in a tricky spot heading into the 2026 season. With the Red Sox having Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela, Yoshida didn't have a clear role. There were trade rumors and he didn't get a lot of playing time early on this season. But when Anthony got hurt, that changed.

Yoshida has done well in whatever role Boston has asked of him. He has been consistently getting playing time as the club's designated hitter and he has been impactful. On Thursday, he went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. On the season, he's slashing .270/.345/.395 with a .739 OPS, five home runs and 27 RBIs in 85 games played. Anthony is trending up right now and is approaching a rehab assignment. Yoshida has played so well that even when Anthony returns, it shouldn't be Yoshida heading to the bench. Instead, he should stay in the DH role.

Willson Contreras Is A Star Any Team Should Want

Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) celebrates hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning with teammates at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras was an All-Star this season and is the team's best slugger. This is a guy who was in the Home Run Derby this season. And yet, he's humble. With the Red Sox holding a one-run lead in the eighth inning on Thursday and runners on first and second base, Contreras stepped up to the plate and dropped a sacrifice bunt. The Blue Jays walked Yoshida and then Durbin made them pay with a grand slam. After the game, Durbin said that Contreras told everyone in the dugout beforehand that he was going to bunt and predicted that Yoshida would be walked, paving the way to Durbin.

All in all, he's the leader you want to have.