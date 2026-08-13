Red Sox Announce Even More Good Roman Anthony News

It was a good day for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

First and foremost, the Red Sox snapped their five-game losing streak by taking down the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-0. The two biggest stars of the day were young flamethrower Payton Tolle and third baseman Caleb Durbin. Tolle tossed eight shutout innings against the red-hot Blue Jays and lowered his season ERA to 2.97 in the process.

Payton Tolle throws 8 scoreless innings vs. the Blue Jays.



Tolle in August:

20 IP

25 K

1.35 ERA

0.85 WHIPpic.twitter.com/2cIHUNkM0h — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 13, 2026

It was a gutsy outing by the young lefty, to say the least.

Durbin stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and Boston holding a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning and blasted a grand slam to break open the contest. Overall, Durbin went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs. Not bad for a guy dealing with an injured pinky.

Caleb Durbin slugs a GRAND SLAM ‼️ pic.twitter.com/yhgHbZZ2nA — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2026

More Progress For Roman Anthony

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That would be enough to call Thursday a great day for the organization. But there was more. It seems like there's a new Roman Anthony update with each passing day at this point. Unlike earlier in the season, they aren't negative anymore as well.

Anthony has been hitting and has advanced to specifically hitting off the Trajekt, which is as close as you can get to live pitching without facing a live pitcher. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy has already said that Anthony is inching towards a minor league rehab assignment as well.

When it comes to Anthony, one big story this season was when Boston opted to send the young outfielder down to Fort Myers to continue his rehab, rather than continuing it in Boston. At the time, conspiracy theories popped up about why the Red Sox opted to make the call. Those aren't important, though. The Red Sox sent him down to Fort Myers to get treatment and so there would be even more of a focus on him, rather than the guys preparing for games up in the big leagues. Plus, Boston was dealing with a lot of injuries at the time.

Anthony has progressed to the point that Tracy acknowledged that the team is "going to talk through" bringing the young outfielder back to continue his progress before going on a rehab assignment, as shared by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"The Red Sox are 'going to talk through' bringing Roman Anthony back to Boston from Fort Myers, Fla., where he has been based for more than a month, Tracy said," Healey wrote. "For now, Anthony (sprained right hand/wrist) continues to take batting practice off Trajekt, a high-tech pitching machine, and is nearing a minor league rehabilitation assignment. 'Every day he does that and continues to do that without any issues, it gets closer,' Tracy said."

With as many negative injury updates as there were for Anthony earlier this season, there's certainly a different tune around him right now.

Plus, the fact that the Red Sox are even thinnking about bringing Anthony back up to Boston is a clear sign that he is nearing game action. If he's going to rehab with Triple-A Worcester or Double-A Portland, it would be easier to travel from Boston.

Anthony hasn't played in a game since May 4. Barring another setback, it really seems like we could hear about a rehab assignment sooner rather than later.