The Boston Red Sox Aren't Going Anywhere

Boston Red Sox fans certainly haven't been shy about their feelings about the franchise over the last few years.

Well, a "few years" doesn't necessarily tell the entire story. Boston fans are among the most passionate in sports and they are never afraid to speak their mind. Over the last few years specifically, there have been a lot of negatives around the franchise, and therefore a lot of heat coming from the fanbase. On the flip side, the last six weeks have been great throughout Boston's historic turnaround.

Boston finished the 2022 and 2023 seasons in last place in the American League East with 78-84 records. In 2024, the Red Sox finished in third place in the division at 81-81. The 2020 shortened season was a disaster from start to finish and Boston finished in last place that year as well at 24-36.

While all of this was going on, Boston started spending less and there were some public relations mishaps over the years as well. For example, trading Mookie Betts. Mentioning the Los Angeles Dodgers' name is enough to rile up the Red Sox fanbase. Boston let Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency, although that was the right call. The San Diego Padres offered an absurd deal.

The Red Sox Aren't Being Sold

Feb 17, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox owner John W. Henry attends spring training at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. Photo Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The vibes were high to kick off the 2025 season. Boston was spending again in 2025 and trending in the right direction, then the Rafael Devers trade popped up and shook things up. Still, the 2025 season was finally one for the fanbase to be excited about again. Boston won 89 games and made it back to the playoffs, although it got knocked out early by the New York Yankees. But the heat came back as Boston let Alex Bregman walk in free agency before the 2026 season and then the club struggled out of the gate.

Boston was among the worst teams in baseball until late June and fired Alex Cora and a handful of coaches. Naturally, Red Sox fans let the team hear it.

As Boston fans have gotten angry with the club over the last few years, there have always been fans calling on owner John Henry to sell the franchise. But that's simply not going to happen, per Boston president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy.

Looks like John Henry definitely heard the “sell the team” chants last night… pic.twitter.com/tXfTQO1B9s — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 7, 2026

"It doesn't matter, and I mean that sincerely," Kennedy said of the value of the franchise. "It just doesn't matter. John Henry, Linda Henry, the Henry family are never selling the Boston Red Sox. And that's a soundbite you can play forevermore. I'd bet anything on that."

The Red Sox are riding a five-game losing streak right now, but are 64-56 on the season right now and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

In professional sports, you're always going to hear from the fans if a club isn't performing up to expectations. Boston entered the season with the expectation that it would be among the top contenders in the American League.

Those first few months were tough for the franchise and there were plenty of people calling on Henry to sell the franchise.

Winning quieted that noise. There will be times again when the Red Sox struggle on the field, like their current rut, but the "sell the team" chants aren't going to do anything. Henry is clearly here to stay.