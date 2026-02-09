What Red Sox's Caleb Durbin Deal Says About Isaac Paredes Pursuit

There haven't been many teams around baseball linked to more players in the trade market than the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has been aggressive since losing Alex Bregman in free agency and it paid off on Monday. The Red Sox acquired young infielder Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers in an out-of-the-blue blockbuster, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "Left-hander Kyle Harrison is headlining the three-player package headed back to Milwaukee. ... Infielder David Hamilton and left-hander Shane Drohan are the other two players going to Milwaukee along with Kyle Harrison in the Caleb Durbin deal, sources tell ESPN."

The Red Sox made yet another good move

Sep 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin (21) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

With the deal, the Red Sox get an infielder that they desperately needed with some pop from the right side of the plate and who is solid defensively. He was in the 51st percentile in outs above average as a rookie in 2025.

With the deal, it also takes Boston out of the Isaac Paredes sweepstakes, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

"Trading for Caleb Durbin takes the Red Sox out of the Isaac Paredes conversations. In theory, Marcell Ozuna signing with the Pirates shouldn't remove Pittsburgh, but it does decrease the likelihood. Other teams remain in play," Rome wrote on X after Boston landed Durbin.

Boston also has been linked to Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw of the Chicago Cubs, but this deal would seemingly shut the door on a deal of that nature as well, which arguably is a good thing.

Durbin has years of control left. He won't be a free agent until after the 2031 season. In comparison, Hoerner will be a free agent after the 2026 season. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that to get Hoerner, a deal likely would've had to include Connelly Early or Payton Tolle. Arguably, that would've been ridiculous for one season of control. Instead, the Red Sox get years of Durbin, who finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year race in 2025.

