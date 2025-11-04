Alex Bregman Projected For Huge Deal After Red Sox Opt-Out
If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, the biggest thing you'll likely be on the lookout for over the next few weeks is what will happen in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes.
Boston made a phenomenal move by bringing the three-time All-Star to town before the 2025 season but now he is a free agent. The move didn't come as a surprise, but was made official on Monday. Bregman opted out of the final two years of a three-year, $120 million deal. So, it will be interesting to see just how much he ends up getting this offseason.
The Athletic's Tim Britton shared an annual column in which he projects the contracts for the top pending free agents. For Bregman, Britton projected a six-year, $171 million deal.
"Alex Bregman, 32," Britton said. "Bregman turned down a reported six-year, $160 million deal with Detroit to sign a shorter-term deal in Boston, earning more than $32 million this past season and opting out to hit the market again ahead of his age-32 season. The bet on himself should pay off. As it stands, Bregman should land at least Chapman’s deal.
The Red Sox should hope this price becomes a reality
"That his WAR this past season was lower owes to a quad injury; he otherwise played to a five-win pace, and he’s not so injury-prone as to worry too much about his durability. Devers’ present-day AAV of almost $32 million is the ceiling here; Bregman didn’t quite reach that number on his pillow deal with the Red Sox. (With deferrals, the AAV for that three-year deal was $31.6 million.) Let’s split the difference between the AAVs of Chapman and Devers, landing at $28.5 million per season. Projection: 6 years, $171 million."
If this ends up being the type of deal Bregman lands, it would be too good to pass up for Boston. Recently, I did a deep dive using Matt Chapman's contract with the San Francisco Giants as a basis for Bregman.
Bregman and Chapman are both Scott Boras clients. Chapman got a $151 million deal across six seasons at a similar age to Bregman. Bregman is a better overall player and I floated a six-year, $180 million deal as one Boston should consider.
If he gets less than that, it would make him an even better fit for Boston. The priority should be bringing him back and Boston has the money to afford him.
