Red Sox Insider Predicts Pete Alonso To Boston And It Makes Sense

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 28, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
It’s early in the Major League Baseball offseason, but that means there’s enough time left for anything to happen.

The offseason is just really kicking off with the World Series coming to an end between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. Los Angeles came out on top and now every team will try to catch them this offseason.

The Boston Red Sox aren’t far away from being the class of the American League. But, they need to stay aggressive this offseason. Last year, the Red Sox handled the offseason perfectly. They said they were going to be aggressive and were. They tried to sign Juan Soto and Max Fried but didn't stop there when they missed out. They pivoted to Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet and then kept the train rolling in the regular season with long-term extensions, including with Crochet and Roman Anthony.

Now, what will be the Red Sox's encore? MassLive.com's Christopher Smith predicted that Pete Alonso will be Boston's most expensive signing this offseason and that's a great idea.

"Pete Alonso," Smith said. "The Red Sox hit the third fewest home runs during the final two months of the regular season. Either Alonso or Kyle Schwarber makes sense. But Alonso might make a little more sense because of Boston’s need at first base and Craig Breslow’s desire to have flexibility at DH."

The idea of Boston signing Pete Alonso has a lot of merit

Sep 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) prepares to bat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The idea of Alonso coming to Boston has been talked about at length over the last few weeks. Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic said that she thinks the Red Sox will be in on the Mets slugger. The Athletic's Will Sammon and Tim Britton also mentioned the Red Sox as a fit for the five-time All-Star. All of this is to say, the idea of Alonso in Boston isn't crazy.

Smith is another Boston insider so the fact that he's adding credence to the idea by predicting it to be the most expensive move the club makes is just adding more fuel to the fire.

The idea of Alonso coming to Boston is a good one -- especially if Alex Bregman is back as well. Those two in a lineup surrounded by Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, and some combination of the outfielders on the team barring any trades this offseason would arguably be the top lineup in the league. Boston would immediately go from a team with offensive question marks, to a team ready to go now.

Alonso had 38 homers and 126 RBIs in 2025 in 162 games played. If the Mets are willing to let him go, Boston should happily oblige and bring him to town.

