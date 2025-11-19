Alex Cora Gets Candid About Red Sox’s Biggest Offseason Goals

The Boston Red Sox realistically should be able to get any type of move they want to this offseason.

It takes two to tango when you're talking about free agency. But, Boston has plenty of money at their disposal and a high-end farm system. If the Red Sox want to sign a star, they should have enough cash to be competitive in any market. The same can be said in the trade market. Boston has one of the better farm systems, and a surplus of big league talent that can be moved, especially in the outfield.

It should be another good offseason for Boston after landing Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and Aroldis Chapman last offseason. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was open throughout the general manager meetings as he talked about the need to add a No. 2 starter and slugger into the mix. Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined "Foul Territory" on Wednesday and was equally candid about his goals for the offseason.

Alex Cora was pretty open about his offseason goals

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) signals to the bullpen during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"Just continue to be aggressive like we were last year," Cora said. "After the season last year in November, we talked about trying to get back to the playoffs. Actually, we talked about winning the division and we needed to accomplish a few things in the offseason and we did. We signed (Alex Bregman), we traded for (Garrett Crochet), we got (Aroldis Chapman), and we got Justin Wilson. So, just stay aggressive. Playing three games in October isn't good enough for us. We got a taste and we got back to the playoffs, but honestly, from my end, it feels like we actually didn't play it.

"It was so short, right. It was a great accomplishment getting back, but we have to be better. Listening to Craig last week in Vegas, he was very straightforward with what we are trying to accomplish. We want to be better from the mound. Trying to get somebody we can pair with up with (Brayan Bello) and Crochet. Offensively, we have to be improved. We have some holes. We showed it last year towards the end. Hopefully, we can do that."

It's still a little early for anything big to happen for Boston, but it's refreshing how open and candid the team has been this offseason.

Boston's "full throttle" comments a few years ago rubbed the fanbase the wrong way when the front office didn't follow up with moves to move the needle. Last offseason, there was skepticism when the club talked about being aggressive, but they stepped up to the plate and did it.

This offseason, they have said all of the right things. And after last offseason, it's easy to take them at face value. Boston showed last offseason that it still can be among the most aggressive teams in the league. Signs are pointing to another big offseason.

