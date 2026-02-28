Alex Cora’s ‘Amazing’ Review Big News for Injured Red Sox Starter
In this story:
The Boston Red Sox may not have won on Friday, but it was a good day overall for the organization.
In Spring Training, wins and losses don't really matter. At this point, it's all about getting ready for the regular season and that's why it was a good day. Young infielder Marcelo Mayer made his Spring Training debut and launched a home run off Atlanta Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias.
That in itself would make for a good day. But that's not all. After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave updates on both Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval, who have been building up after missing the 2025 season. Cora had positive things to say about both and specifically called Crawford's outing "amazing," as transcribed by Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald.
It was a good day for Boston
"Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval both had bullpens today back in Fort Myers," Cerullo wrote on X. "Cora: 'Crawford was amazing, he was really good. Sandy did a good job. [Andrew Bailey] was really happy with the way it went.' Says both will have an up-and-down next and they'll go from there."
So, on the day, the Red Sox got a big performance from Mayer and both Crawford and Sandoval took positive steps. We'd say that's a good Friday for the organization.
Crawford and Sandoval are both guys theoretically in the mix for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, although they both seem a bit unlikely with Opening Day under a month away. Regardless, both will likely help the organization in some way in 2026, whether that means injury depth for the rotation in the bullpen.
All in all, things are looking up for the organization with Spring Training quickly flying by. Now, it's just about staying healthy over the next few weeks and coninuing to build up for the 162-game marathon coming the organization's way.
If the Red Sox had taken down the Braves on Friday that would've been nice, but Mayer thriving, Sandoval and Crawford taking steps forward and Jarren Duran launching a homer off Chris Sale is enough to call it a good day.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scottneville21@gmail.comFollow patmcavoy