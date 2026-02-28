Alex Cora’s ‘Amazing’ Review Big News for Injured Red Sox Starter

The Boston Red Sox may not have won on Friday, but it was a good day overall for the organization.

In Spring Training, wins and losses don't really matter. At this point, it's all about getting ready for the regular season and that's why it was a good day. Young infielder Marcelo Mayer made his Spring Training debut and launched a home run off Atlanta Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias.

Incoming dinger from Marcelo Mayer pic.twitter.com/14UXs2eWik — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) February 27, 2026

That in itself would make for a good day. But that's not all. After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave updates on both Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval, who have been building up after missing the 2025 season. Cora had positive things to say about both and specifically called Crawford's outing "amazing," as transcribed by Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald.

It was a good day for Boston

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval both had bullpens today back in Fort Myers," Cerullo wrote on X. "Cora: 'Crawford was amazing, he was really good. Sandy did a good job. [Andrew Bailey] was really happy with the way it went.' Says both will have an up-and-down next and they'll go from there."

So, on the day, the Red Sox got a big performance from Mayer and both Crawford and Sandoval took positive steps. We'd say that's a good Friday for the organization.

Crawford and Sandoval are both guys theoretically in the mix for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, although they both seem a bit unlikely with Opening Day under a month away. Regardless, both will likely help the organization in some way in 2026, whether that means injury depth for the rotation in the bullpen.

All in all, things are looking up for the organization with Spring Training quickly flying by. Now, it's just about staying healthy over the next few weeks and coninuing to build up for the 162-game marathon coming the organization's way.

If the Red Sox had taken down the Braves on Friday that would've been nice, but Mayer thriving, Sandoval and Crawford taking steps forward and Jarren Duran launching a homer off Chris Sale is enough to call it a good day.