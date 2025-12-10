Red Sox, Cardinals Trade Rumors Resurface Around All-Star Infielder

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals already swung one trade this offseason. Could an encore be in order?

On Nov. 25, the Red Sox acquired three-time All-Star starting pitcher Sonny Gray from the Cardinals for pitchers Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke. It was undoubtedly a needle-moving play to help the rotation, but Gray might well not be the most impactful player the Cardinals trade this offseason.

Second baseman Brendan Donovan has been all over the rumor mill this winter after making his first All-Star appearance this year, as he has two years of team control remaining. And it appears the Red Sox are just one of the teams to throw their hat into the ring as a possible landing spot.

Red Sox linked to Brendan Donovan on Tuesday

According to a Tuesday report from Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox have shown interest in trading for Donovan and discussed potential parameters of a deal with St. Louis.

"(The Red Sox) have discussed second baseman Ketel Marte with the Diamondbacks, shortstop Corey Seager with the Rangers, third baseman Isaac Paredes with the Astros, and infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan with the Cardinals," Healey wrote, citing an unnamed source.

"Donovan, who turns 29 next month, is among the Cardinals’ best trade chips at the outset of their rebuild under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who already this offseason has dealt Sonny Gray to the Red Sox."

Right now, it seems like the Red Sox are in true canvas mode to see what every possible trade target might cost them. It just seems that every time they show any interest in a particular target, the news gets out instantly.

Donovan doesn't particularly fit the billing of a true power bat, which is the truest need the Red Sox have at the moment, something chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged when speaking to the media on Monday at the winter meetings.

However, trades are all about value, so if the Red Sox feel they're getting a great deal on Donovan, it surely wouldn't be a bad idea to shore up the second base position in Boston, which hasn't seen an everyday starter to be excited about since Dustin Pedroia.

