Craig Breslow’s Comments Are Great Sign For Red Sox Offseason
The Boston Red Sox are in the early stages of preparing for the 2026 Major League Baseball season.
Right now, the World Series is still underway with the Toronto Blue Jays one win away from taking the whole thing. When the World Series wraps up, then the real fun will begin for Boston, although we aren't likely to see many big moves until late-November/early-December at the earliest. The Winter Meetings will begin on Dec. 8th. Each year, that's essentially when the big moves start popping up.
For Boston, there are rumors and plenty of speculation, but it's obviously too early for concrete moves. At this time of the year, it's fun to speculate, but most of the noise really doesn't matter yet. It's a different story when the chatter is coming right from the team, though. For example, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam spoke with Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and he talked about how the team is closer to their goals, but needs more and specifically pointed to "external acquisitions."
"We’re definitely closer (to our goal) when you think about the season we just had,” Breslow said to McAdam. “But we’re also not where we want to go yet and adding the wins that take you from 89 to 90 to 91 to 92 are really hard. On the field, we saw some of our key players take a step forward in terms of development and performance.
"We also have needs that we’ll likely address via external acquisitions. From a (front) office standpoint, we’ve some really difficult but necessary decisions to get out operation focused on what matters, which is winning major league baseball games. We’re in an improved position to acquire the right players and make them better. All that said, this isn’t the time to pat ourselves on the back. We have work to do."
The Red Sox have another big offseason ahead
That's not all, though. Breslow didn't go into specifics when talking about the Red Sox's budget but did insinuate that the front office will give the club the resources needed to build a "winning team."
"I’m obviously not going to get into specifics about budgets,” Breslow said, “but this ownership group has consistently provided the resources to invest in a winning team.”
The messaging from the Red Sox since they were knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Yankees is how they need more. For weeks, it's been discussed how the Red Sox need a slugger and No. 2 starter, and hopefully Alex Bregman back.
Boston hasn't been shy about the idea of looking around. Breslow spoke earlier in the offseason about the need for pitching to "really move the needle." The club had an aggressive offseason last year and it carried over into the regular season, including extensions with Roman Anthony and Aroldis Chapman. The fact that Breslow noted that the ownership group has been willing to invest in the resources for success is just another sign that a big offseason is coming.
