David Ortiz Shares Surprising Alex Bregman–Rafael Devers Story

Alex Bregman spent a year with the Boston Red Sox organization and it's hard not to like him.

Bregman is a guy who is a critical right-handed bat in the middle of the lineup and an elite defensive player at one of the most difficult positions on the field. If that was all, then Bregman would be great. But, that's not all. He showed right away that he is a leader in the clubhouse that the organization needed, especially with all of the young guys on the team.

Once guys like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer were promoted, you couldn't go a game without seeing Bregman in their eyes giving advice and trying to help those around him. It wasn't just the rookies. Bregman was like that with everyone. On Friday, Red Sox icon David Ortiz joined Joey Copponi and Scott Neville on the "ITM Podcast" to discuss a wide range of topics, including Bregman. He recounted a story that "put the cherry on top" for Bregman for him from Spring Training when the team was in the middle of the Rafael Devers third base drama.

"One thing I love about him, he's a team player," Ortiz said to Joey Copponi and Scott Neville on the "ITM Podcast" on Friday. "I remember last year, when he first joined the team. Even with all the controversy and all the talk going on with Raffy, I came to spring training and I was watching Alex trying to help Raffy out. He always had my respect but that put the cherry on top. What that showed me was, we are here to compete. To help this ballclub win. I want to get better. And everyone loves him around here."

Alex Bregman was the guy Boston needed

Bregman was the guy the Red Sox needed to bring to town last offseason. He was the perfect right-handed bat and leader this organization needed after a few down years.

He obviously wasn't the only reason why the Red Sox were able to win 89 games and make the playoffs. But, he did have an impact on the field and off of it. This story just shows how important he was to the success of the team. Even when there was drama about who would be playing third base, that didn't matter. He still did his best ot help Devers, even if that wasn't in his best interest for the position.

Bregman is available in free agency right now. Baseball obviously is a business but Boston shouldn't mess around and find a way to get a deal done as fast as possible.

