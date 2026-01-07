Dominoes Beginning To Fall In Red Sox-Alex Bregman Saga

Third baseman Alex Bregman is starting to run out of real estate in free agency.

Throughout the offseason, it's been clear that the Boston Red Sox weren't the only team pursuing Bregman. Perhaps deliberately, his market has been conducted out in the open, and every time a new suitor has emerged, we've quickly known.

Based on one insider's most recent report, however, it appears some of the strongest suitors in his case are beginning to fall by the wayside.

Bregman's market shrinking in Red Sox's favor?

On Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Toronto Blue Jays were likely out of the race for Bregman, and that the Arizona Diamondbacks' threat level could plummet if second baseman Ketel Marte isn't traded (which general manager Mike Hazen recently indicated is unlikely).

"The Blue Jays and Diamondbacks have been perceived within the industry as the two biggest threats to a Red Sox reunion, though Toronto’s recent signing of Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto likely takes the Jays out of the mix," Feinsand wrote.

"That leaves Arizona as a major player in the Bregman sweepstakes, though that could change if the Diamondbacks take Ketel Marte off the trade market. While a number of teams continue to monitor Bregman’s market, multiple Major League executives believe the three-time All-Star will ultimately return to Boston."

Feinsand also quoted an anonymous American League executive who believed that Boston would ultimately get the deal done.

“He was a perfect fit in Boston, both on and off the field,” the executive told Feinsand. “They know him, and he knows them. As always, it’s probably going to come down to money.”

A few other bullet points from Feinsand's report: The Chicago Cubs are still in play and some believe them to be a sneaky front-runner, the New York Mets "could enter the mix" based on how their outfield search plays out, and the Detroit Tigers might have an appetite for a short-term, high-dollar deal.

The Okamoto signing was one domino in the Bregman market, and it appears Marte not being traded will soon be another. Do any more need to topple for Bregman to make his decision?

