Ex-Red Sox Jonathan Araúz Causes Chaos in Viral WBC Incident
In this story:
There were plenty of current Boston Red Sox players in action during Monday's World Baseball Classic games, but it was a guy who hadn't appeared in a game for the Sox since 2022 who stole the show.
Team Panama fell 4-3 to Team Colombia in its final game of the tournament, resulting in elimination. And during the Panamanians' last licks in the bottom of the ninth inning, former Red Sox infielder Jonathan Araúz caused some internet chaos.
The oldest effort rule in the baseball book is that you run through first base on any ground ball out, especially in a win-or-go-home scenario. Araúz broke that rule, then didn't seem remorseful in the slightest.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Araúz doesn't hustle, yells at Panama skipper
Araúz hit a lazy chopper to second base to begin the bottom of the ninth, then lollygagged it out of the batter's box. He barely made it halfway to first before turning around and jogging back to the Panama dugout.
Cameras then caught Araúz berating manager José Mayorga in the dugout, then having to be restrained by teammates as he turned back forcefully in Mayorga's direction. The video clip from the FOX broadcast, posted to X by Jomboy Media, quickly racked up a quarter million views in its first two hours.
Mayorga was asked about the incident after the game, and rather than revealing what was said, the 33-year-old refused to discuss specifics.
“These are clubhouse matters and stay in the clubhouse," Mayorga said in Spanish, per Francys Romero on X.
Araúz appeared in 59 games for the Red Sox from 2020 to 2022, mostly as a second baseman. He batted .204 with a .600 OPS, including four home runs and 18 RBIs. He also briefly played in the majors for the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.
If Team Canada were to win one more game in the WBC, Panama would clinch a last-place finish in Pool A, which would force the nation to re-qualify for the event when it is next held, likely in 2030.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org