Ex-Red Sox Jonathan Araúz Causes Chaos in Viral WBC Incident

There were plenty of current Boston Red Sox players in action during Monday's World Baseball Classic games, but it was a guy who hadn't appeared in a game for the Sox since 2022 who stole the show.

Team Panama fell 4-3 to Team Colombia in its final game of the tournament, resulting in elimination. And during the Panamanians' last licks in the bottom of the ninth inning, former Red Sox infielder Jonathan Araúz caused some internet chaos.

The oldest effort rule in the baseball book is that you run through first base on any ground ball out, especially in a win-or-go-home scenario. Araúz broke that rule, then didn't seem remorseful in the slightest.

Araúz doesn't hustle, yells at Panama skipper

Aug 14, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jonathan Arauz (19) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Araúz hit a lazy chopper to second base to begin the bottom of the ninth, then lollygagged it out of the batter's box. He barely made it halfway to first before turning around and jogging back to the Panama dugout.

Cameras then caught Araúz berating manager José Mayorga in the dugout, then having to be restrained by teammates as he turned back forcefully in Mayorga's direction. The video clip from the FOX broadcast, posted to X by Jomboy Media, quickly racked up a quarter million views in its first two hours.

Panama pinch-hitter Jonathan Arauz had to be held back during an altercation with manager José Mayorga while they were down one in the ninth inning and facing elimination



A former Red Sox, Orioles and Mets infielder, Arauz got just one start and five at bats in this WBC pic.twitter.com/jhgdbSj91X — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 9, 2026

Mayorga was asked about the incident after the game, and rather than revealing what was said, the 33-year-old refused to discuss specifics.

“These are clubhouse matters and stay in the clubhouse," Mayorga said in Spanish, per Francys Romero on X.

Araúz appeared in 59 games for the Red Sox from 2020 to 2022, mostly as a second baseman. He batted .204 with a .600 OPS, including four home runs and 18 RBIs. He also briefly played in the majors for the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

If Team Canada were to win one more game in the WBC, Panama would clinch a last-place finish in Pool A, which would force the nation to re-qualify for the event when it is next held, likely in 2030.