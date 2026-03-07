Roman Anthony’s Team USA Debut Offers Glimpse of Superstar Future

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, you should be watching the World Baseball Classic closely.

There are a handful of members of the organization playing in the tournament, including young outfielder Roman Anthony. The 21-year-old phenom got the call to join Team USA to replace an injured Corbin Carroll and he has looked right at home. Team USA took on the San Francisco Giants in a scrimmage and Anthony blasted a long homer.

The tournament kicked off for Team USA on Friday night against Brazil, and he wasted no time making his impact in the real action as well. Anthony played left field and batted seventh. Anthony went 2-for-4 in his World Baseball Classic debut with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Red Sox phenom shined

How about that?

Anthony has just 71 games of big league experience under his belt and yet he's already playing on the world stage representing Team USA with the best of the best, like Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Tarik Skubal, among many others. Only three members of Team USA collected multiple hits in the contest: Anthony, Brice Turang, and Kyle Schwarber.

The future is bright and now baseball fans around the world have the opportunity to see what Boston fans got a chance to see in 2025. Anthony was the No. 1 prospect in baseball heading into the 2025 season, but began the campaign in the minors. When he did finally get called up, he looked like a 10-year veteran right away. He shined and was one of the best offensive outfielders in baseball. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to injury. But he spent the offseason working his way back and clearly did enough to impress and earn a spot on Team USA.

Even if his selection was initially due to an injury, he's making the most of it and standing out among the game's best. The future is bright, Red Sox fans, and it starts with the young outfielder. If this is what he looks like right now, imagine when he has more big league experience under his belt?