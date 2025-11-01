Former Red Sox Rival Is Worthy Target If Alex Bregman Walks
One thing that is positive for the Boston Red Sox is the fact that there will be plenty of options out there in free agency to consider no matter what happens with Alex Bregman.
Boston has money to spend and a great core already established. The Red Sox don't need to completely re-tool the organization, like some other teams out there. Now, if Bregman were to walk, there would be more needs for the club. But, Boston won 89 games in 2025 and are just a few pieces away.
Bregman is the key to the offseason. All decisions for the club seemingly revolve around the decision in some way. If he stays, then the Red Sox just need to handle the rotation and first base. Marcelo Mayer could be the second baseman, Trevor Story stays at shortstop, and the outfield would be set, aside from maybe trading someone.
If Bregman walks, then the infield dynamic completely changes. MLB.com's Ian Browne floated a handful of options in that case and one that would be very interesting is three-time All-Star Gleyber Torres.
Could Gleyber Torres be a good fit for Boston?
"Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres, a man the Sox know well from his days with the Yankees, isn’t a big bopper, but he’s a solid hitter who could be counted on for 15-20 homers," Browne said.
If Bregman were to leave, Mayer could easily shift to third base. He filled in admirably when Bregman missed time due to a quad injury in 2025. Torres is someone who Boston fans should be familiar with. He spent the first seven seasons of his career as a member of the New York Yankees before joining the Detroit Tigers for the 2025 season. He's someone who would provide much-needed pop from the right side of the plate.
He is just 28 years old and has eight seasons of big league experience under his belt. Over that stretch, he has four seasons with at least 24 or more homers, including 38 long balls in 2019. He had 15 homers in 2024 and 16 homers in 2025. It's not often you get that type of power from second base.
Bregman should be a priority. But, if he leaves, an infield having Mayer, Story, Torres, and some sort of addition at first base would be a solid way to try to replace his production at the plate. There's no replacing Bregman's leadership, but Torres would be a very good backup plan.
