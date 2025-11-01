Red Sox May Already Have Alex Bregman Replacement If Needed
Who will be manning the hot corner when the Boston Red Sox play their next regular season game?
This is the first time in years that the Red Sox really have that question in the offseason. Even though the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman last offseason, the organization had Rafael Devers so it wasn't a real question who would play the position until after the signing itself.
Right now, the Red Sox really don't have a clear answer because Bregman is expected to opt out and head to free agency. If he re-signs, the job will be his. But, what if he doesn't? MLB.com's Ian Browne addressed this question and said Marcelo Mayer is the top internal option to replace him and that would be for the best.
"If Bregman leaves, the Red Sox have a top internal candidate to replace him at third base in Marcelo Mayer," Browne said. "Though Mayer is a shortstop by trade, Trevor Story -- assuming he doesn’t opt out of the final two years of his contract -- is expected to remain entrenched at that position. When Bregman was on the injured list for seven weeks last summer, Mayer looked like a natural third baseman while filling in.
The Red Sox should do everything to bring back Alex Bregman
"However, for Mayer to be a mainstay at third, he’ll have to show an uptick offensively from the .674 OPS he produced in his first 136 career plate appearances. If Mayer winds up at third, the Red Sox will likely have a righty bat to platoon there with him, at least for the start of the season. Mayer had a .416 OPS in just 27 plate appearances against lefties."
This would be a pretty obvious pivot for the Red Sox. Last season, Mayer played in 39 games at third base for the Red Sox and had just one error in 248 2/3 innings. Mayer is naturally smooth in the infield and at the very least would provide a plus-glove at a difficult position.
If Bregman were to walk and the Red Sox were to keep Trevor Story, it seems like the easiest way forward would be Mayer at third base, Story at shortstop, Kristian Campbell at second base, and either Triston Casas or an addition at first base. The perception certainly changes without Bregman, though.
Boston would have a better shot at contention with Bregman still in the lineup, Story at shortstop, Mayer at second base, and then it adds some pop at first base.
