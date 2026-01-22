Red Sox Don't Need to Worry About Yankees Signing Ex-Boston Star: Insider

The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation is overflowing with talent, which certainly leaves little room for a potential reunion with Lucas Giolito.

Boston very well might not have made the playoffs last year without Giolito, who went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. However, his underlying metrics showed he was constantly playing with fire, and after he missed the Wild Card Series with an out-of-nowhere elbow injury, it never seemed plausible that the Red Sox would re-sign him.

Giolito certainly pitched well enough to get a decent-sized free-agent contract from somebody, but the Red Sox won't necessarily want that to be with one of their division rivals. To that end, they recently received a positive sign from an insider.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Yankees not expected to pursue Giolito

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Thursday, after the New York Yankees missed out on Freddy Peralta, who went to the New York Mets via trade, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com expressed his firm belief that the Yankees would not pursue the former Boston starter.

"The Yankees had been in contact with the Brewers about Peralta, but now that he’s off the board, I don’t expect them to be in the mix for any of the free-agent starters, including Valdez, Zac Gallen, Chris Bassitt or Lucas Giolito.

There was some mild speculation early in the offseason that Giolito and the Yankees could be a fit. Once New York traded for Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins last week, that made much less sense. Then, the Yankees spent $162.5 million to bring back outfielder Cody Bellinger, which could mean any remaining splashes come on the trade market.

If the Red Sox have to worry about any division rival signing Giolito, it's probably the Baltimore Orioles, who still need starting pitching and have been the No. 1 team on most folks' radar for top free agent Framber Valdez since the Mets got Peralta.

If the Red Sox can dodge both the Orioles and Yankees, they can safely wish Giolito well without having to worry about facing him two to four times next season.

More MLB: Longtime Red Sox Prospect Joins Rival Blue Jays In Free Agency