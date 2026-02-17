Pablo López Injury May Open Door for Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite

One former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite is somehow still out there looking for a home in free agency despite a big year for the organization in 2025.

Lucas Giolito was everything Boston could've asked for in 2025. He made 26 starts and logged a 3.41 ERA, his lowest mark since his All-Star campaign in 2019 when he also pitched to a 3.41 ERA. Giolito was a 2.1-WAR pitcher for Boston and most importantly was at his best down the stretch when Boston was limping towards the playoffs. The Red Sox's rotation was ravaged by injuries leaving Giolito, Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello as the final 2025 expected starters left.

Giolito logged a 2.83 ERA across his final 10 starts and Boston went 7-3 in those games. That was very important as they raced towards a Wild Card spot. The offense completely stalled out and the Red Sox needed innings out of Giolito, Crochet and Bello. Boston opted against handing Giolito the qualifying offer, which was fair. He missed the Wild Card series against the New York Yankees with an injury and it would've been a lot of money to throw at him for one year. Instead, the Red Sox have significantly improved the rotation in other ways. Still, Giolito should be on a team.

The former Red Sox fan-favorite is available

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

One team to watch now is the Minnesota Twins after it was reported on Tuesday that Pablo López has a torn elbow ligament, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.

"Pablo López has a torn elbow ligament and 'surgery is very much on the table' according to Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll," Gleeman wrote on X. "If surgery is needed, López would miss the entire season."

In the immediate aftermath, Red Sox insider Ian Browne of MLB.com said on X that the Twins could be a landing spot for Giolito.

"Not good," Browne said of López. "Could be a landing spot for the still unsigned Lucas Giolito."

Giolito is the best remaining pitcher in free agency. It's only logical that a club that just lost a significant piece in López would then turn to a guy who can fill the hole in a big way in Giolito.

Giolito is just 31 years old and was a great member of the Red Sox last season. It's unfortunate what happened to López. If the Twins are looking for a replacement, there isn't a better option out there than Giolito, barring a trade.

