Garrett Crochet Reaches New Low for Red Sox vs. Twins

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, Monday night likely was a bit surprising.

Boston faced off against the Minnesota Twins with Garrett Crochet on the mound after two straight wins over the St. Louis Cardinals. The vibes were high entering the contest and then all of a sudden Crochet had his worst start in a Boston uniform.

Crochet couldn't make it through the second inning. That doesn't happen with him. In 1 2/3 innings pitched he allowed 10 earned runs and 11 runs total. It wasn't just his worst start in a Red Sox jersey, but his worst start in the majors overall. Before Monday night, he had never allowed eight-plus earned runs in an outing, per StatMuse.

"Garrett Crochet vs Twins: 1.2 IP, 9 H, 11 R (10 ER), 3 BB, 0 SO. First time he gives up 8+ ER in a MLB start," the official StateMuse account shared on X.

A Bad Night, To Say The Least

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garrett Crochet vs Twins:



1.2 IP

9 H

11 R (10 ER)

3 BB

0 SO



First time he gives up 8+ ER in a MLB start. pic.twitter.com/wgQYzPOcN3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 14, 2026

You're not going to see this type of performance often from Crochet. With the way he has pitched throughout his young career to this point, you may not see a start like this for a long time. Again, he hadn't allowed eight earned runs or more in a game throughout his career before Monday. He made his big league debut as a reliever in 2020 with the Chicago White Sox. He became a full-time starter in 2024 and was an All-Star that year. He was an All-Star in 2025 in his first season in Boston and had a 2.59 ERA and finished second in the American League Cy Young Award race.

Even the best hurlers in the game have an off day. Monday was that for Crochet. If the rotation isn't shifted at all, Crochet would be in line to make his next start on Sunday against a struggling Detroit Tigers team. One bad day happens.

What's going to be important is to see if this performance carries over into his next start, or if there is anything physically wrong. He's shown throughout his time in Boston so far that he can step up when the club needs him. The best example was in the playoffs last year against the New York Yankees. A bad start in April isn't going to ruin a season or anything like that. Now, it's important to simply build off it and bounce back. Crochet is the guy for that.