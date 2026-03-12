Red Sox's Braiden Ward Has Comedic Celly Ready for Record-Breaking Steal

One thing that is true about Spring Training every year is the fact that there are always guys who stand out who you wouldn't expect.

For the Boston Red Sox, it's not shocking that Roman Anthony looked good before going to the World Baseball Classic or that Garrett Crochet looks like the star that he is. With Spring Training, though you get to see guys on the fringe of making the big league club, or a sneak peek of prospects who are years away in action.

The Red Sox speedster is one steal away

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Braiden Ward (92) slides home as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman (55) tags him out at home plate during the first inning at TD Ballpark.

All in all, it's a good time of the year to get excited for the present team while also getting a glimpse into the future. Spring Training is an opportunity for guys to make their case to make the big leagues. 27-year-old outfielder Braiden Ward is doing just that. With a handful of guys heading over to the World Baseball Classic, there has been an opportunity for Ward to show Red Sox fans what he can do after he was acquired this offseason from the Colorado Rockies. Ward has caught the attention of Red Sox fans — and manager Alex Cora — with his blistering speed. Through 15 Spring Training games, he has 16 steals. That's wild. He's one away from the Spring Training record and it sounds like he has a celebration ready to go, per Andrew Parker of Baseball Now.

"I had no idea about it until I had 13 bags," Ward told Baseball Now. "Alex Cora brought up the record and told me to go get it done in front of everyone. The whole team is now behind it and wants me to get it done. They are trying to get me to Ricky Henderson it and pick up the bag after I do it like everyone cares. It would be a fun thing for the team, so I might do it if I can get it done."

Overall, Ward has been electric this spring. He's slashing .448/.543/.483 with four RBIs, four walks and the 16 steals. Even if he doesn't break camp with Boston, that speed is legit and is a weapon. Don't be shocked if he makes his way to Boston this year.