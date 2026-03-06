Red Sox's Roman Anthony Reacts to Team USA 'Dream Come True'

The World Baseball Classic has begun and there are a handful of members representing the Boston Red Sox in the tournament, including young outfielder Roman Anthony.

Anthony got the call to play for Team USA after it was announced that Corbin Carroll would not be able to go after getting hurt in Spring Training. For Anthony, he joined fellow Boston teammate Garrett Whitlock as a member of Team USA.

All eyes have been on the young outfielder all spring after his 2025 season was cut short due to injury. While he was able to play in only 71 games in 2025, he showed the superstar potential that made him the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball last year over that span. Now, he's preparing for his first full big league season, but that starts with the World Baseball Classic first. He made his mark early with a long homer against the San Francisco Giants in a scrimmage. On Thursday, Anthony spoke to Barstool Baseball about his experience so far with Team USA.

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Team USA outfielder Roman Anthony against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Felt great," Anthony said of his homer as Team USA faced the Giants. "We'll root for each other here on this stage and represent this country and then after that you can do your thing."

Anthony opened up about what it has been like being around Team USA as the tournament has begun.

"It's been unbelievable," Anthony said. "I got to last year play against some of these guys, but not really share too many moments. You know, get dinner and hang out, like we have. Just that's the stuff you remember more than anything. It's unbelievable to get to represent this country and play in front of all of these people. It's a dream come true."

Roman Anthony is already finding himself fitting in on a Team USA roster loaded with the best players in the world pic.twitter.com/n9dAirD10G — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 5, 2026

Anthony sounds like a 10-year veteran when he talks, but it's important to remember that he's still just 21 years old. He's the young guy on the roster and Chandler Rome of The Athletic shared on X that as a result, he was tasked with purchasing a speaker for Team USA.

"As the young guy on Team USA, Roman Anthony was tasked with purchasing a large speaker for the clubm" Rome wrote. "They blared Toby Keith’s 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue' on said speaker during the bus ride to Daikin Park, Logan Webb and Mark DeRosa said."

The tournament isn't very long, but the fact that Anthony is representing Boston the world stage is just another sign of how he is viewed around baseball. The future is bright, that's for sure.