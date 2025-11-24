How Mets-Rangers Blockbuster Actually Can Help Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox should be watching the trade market closely right now.

The Winter Meetings haven't even gotten here yet and we've now already seen one blockbuster trade and a big-time free agent signing. The Seattle Mariners made the first big move of the offseason by re-signing slugger Josh Naylor in free agency. On Sunday night, the New York Mets and Texas Rangers completed the first massive trade of the offseason by reportedly flipping outfielder Brandon Nimmo and infielder Marcus Semien, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Breaking: The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are finalizing a trade that would send second baseman Marcus Semien to the Mets and outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers, sources tell ESPN," Passan reported.

The Red Sox should be excited right now

Sep 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) is greeted by outfielder Juan Soto (22) after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A deal like this should have Boston's attention because this is a team with not only one, but two high-end outfielders who potentially could be moved in Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. Nimmo is 32 years old and is expensive. He signed an eight-year, $162 million deal that has five seasons left. Over the last three seasons, he has slashed .254/.338/.434 with 72 homers, 250 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 201 walks, 82 doubles, nine triples, and 258 runs scored. That's an average of 24 homers, 83.3 RBIs, 10.3 stolen bases, 27.3 doubles, and 86 runs per season in 458 total games played.

In comparison, Duran has played in 419 games over the last three seasons and has slashed .276/.339/.471 with 45 homers, 199 RBIs, 82 stolen bases, 138 walks, 123 doubles, 29 triples, and 243 runs scored. That's an average of 15 homers, 66.3 RBIs, 27.3 stolen bases, 46 walks, 41 doubles, 9.7 walks, and 81 runs scored per season. It's important to note that Duran didn't fully break out until 2024. He was an All-Star and finished eighth in the AL MVP voting. Duran is also 29 years old, in comparison to Nimmo at 31 years old.

Abreu didn't become a full-time big leaguer until 2024 and has played in 247 games over the last two years. He's the best defender of the three and has two Gold Glove Awards under his belt.

Duran won't be a free agent until 2029 and Abreu won't be a free agent until 2030. There's an argument that Duran and Abreu are better overall outfielders and they are both cheaper and younger

That's why Boston's eyes should be lighting up right now. If five seasons of an expensive Nimmo equals a three-time All-Star in Semien plus a reported $5 million, then Boston could bring back a massive package for either Abreu or Duran that can help at the big league level right now. Duran and Abreu both seemingly could be moved. Ceddanne Rafaela seems much less likely. He inked an eight-year, $50 million deal with a 2032 club option. Imagine the type of package he could bring back?

All in all, this sets the outfield trade market high for Boston.

