Red Sox ‘Stand Out’ For Bo Bichette With Alex Bregman Uncertain

The Boston Red Sox have been catching heat recently, but they could all change with a move or two.

If Boston brought Alex Bregman back, the vibe around the fanbase would quickly shift. Even if Bregman doesn't return, there are stars out there in free agency that would get the fanbase excited and push the Red Sox in the right direction to contend in the American League. Who could be an option if Bregman doesn't return, though? FanSided’s Robert Murray said the Red Sox are a team that "stands out" in the Bo Bichette sweepstakes if they fail to bring back Bregman.

"What does the market for Bichette look like? The first team that comes to mind is the Toronto Blue Jays. Bichette has spent his entire career in Toronto," Murray wrote. "He’s grown with the organization and emerged as one of their most important players. They want him back, but they are also having conversations with Kyle Tucker. Landing either one of them would put the Jays squarely in position to get back to the World Series next season.

The Red Sox have a need in the infield

"The Los Angeles Dodgers always feel like a sneaky team to watch, especially with their love for star players...The other team that stands out is the Boston Red Sox. They’ve been big-game hunting this offseason and came up well short on Kyle Schwarber. Alex Bregman remains unsigned. If they fail to retain Bregman, do they try to steal Bichette away from Toronto? I’m not ruling that out whatsoever."

Why Bichette Would Be Worthy Bregman Replacement

If the Red Sox are unable to retain Bregman, there isn't a better option available to improve the infield than Bichette. The former Blue Jays All-Star is four years younger than Bregman (27 years old vs. 31 years old). If the Red Sox are going to sign Bregman, they're going to have to open the checkbook. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote that Bregman "figures to seek six years." If he gets a six-year deal, that would bring Bregman to 37 years old by the end of the pact.

Bichette will surely be more expensive than Bregman. He's young and a two-time All-Star. Plus, reports have surfaced that he would be willing to move positions in the infield. If the Red Sox missed on Bregman, Bichette would be a worthy alternative to come in and play either third base or second base. Or, Trevor Story could shift to second base and open shortstop for Bichette.

Money shouldn't be an issue, even though Bichette likely will get more. Last offseason, the Red Sox were deep in the historic Juan Soto sweepstakes. The Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders and yet they were in the bidding for the young outfielder. If Bregman doesn't return, that same aggression should be used for Bichette.

