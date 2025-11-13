Insider Links Red Sox To High-Profile Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox arguably have one of the best outfields in baseball already, but that isn't stopping the rumor mill from spinning.

Boston pursued superstar outfielder Juan Soto last offseason despite having Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu in the majors with Roman Anthony on his way. The Red Sox missed out, but now there's buzz out there for the club to dip their toes into another big sweepstakes: Kyle Tucker.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was asked about the Tucker sweepstakes on a livestream for Bleacher Report and listed potential suitors for the slugger, including Boston.

"Kyle Tucker, he is clearly the No. 1 guy," Heyman said. "Will he double everyone else? Maybe. Can he get $400 million? Maybe. I don't think I'm hearing any $500 million talk, but I have heard some $400 million talk and that would be quite something...I wrote down the names of six teams that I think are possibilities, or decent possibilities for Tucker. There are probably many more. I'm sure there will be a dozen or so teams that show some interest. I didn't write down the Cubs. I just don't believe he's going back to Chicago. Of course, you never say never in free agency. I don't see how that happens. ...

The Kyle Tucker sweepstakes is already picking up buzz around the league

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"The teams I have written down, the two World Series teams, the Jays and the Dodgers. I also have the Phillies and the Red Sox, with maybe less of a chance, but I do see the World Series teams as teams that will spend big. The Dodgers have money coming off the books. Jays are going to be active and aggressive. Those are my two top teams potentially for Tucker. ... To me, Bregman is the one that makes the most sense for the Red Sox; they're not that likely."

This isn't even close to the first time that Boston has at least been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Tucker. This is how it all started last year with Soto, as well. When his name was brought up with Boston, it seemed extremely unlikely, especially after the Red Sox didn't spend heavily over the previous few years.

But, the Red Sox still were one of the most aggressive teams in the league for Soto. This is something we need to at least keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

More MLB: What Scott Boras Said About Alex Bregman, Red Sox