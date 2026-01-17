Insider Squashes One Red Sox–Jarren Duran Landing Spot

The Boston Red Sox are going to have to get creative if they want to add another bat this offseason.

At this point, the trade market appears to be the simplest path forward. The free agent market is thinning with Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette off the board. If the Red Sox are going to sign a free agent to help their issue in the infield, the guy who makes the most sense at this point is Eugenio Suárez.

If he goes elsewhere, there aren’t many other free agent infielders who would fill the team’s need at second base or third base while providing pop to the middle of the lineup.

The Red Sox All-Star has been talked about a lot

Boston has been talked about in the trade market a lot, which shouldn't surprise anyone after the team swung three deals earlier in the offseason. But Boston hasn’t traded from its surplus of outfielders. Jarren Duran specifically has been a guy linked to a few teams. But it sounds like one isn’t much of an option any longer. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Kansas City Royals are "increasingly unlikely" to acquire Duran.

"The Kansas City Royals are increasingly unlikely to land either of the two hitters they pursued in trades, St. Louis’ Brendan Donovan and Boston’s Jarren Duran," Rosenthal wrote. "Barring further moves, the Royals expect to rely heavily on offseason acquisitions Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas in their outfield, as well as rookie Jac Caglianone and holdover Kyle Isbel.

"While the Royals’ outfield production might remain below-average, their infield of Vinnie Pasquantino, Jonathan India, Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia should again be one of the most productive in baseball, particularly if India bounces back."

This comes just one day after Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic estimated that Duran has a 50-50 shot of being traded this offseason in general. The rumors picked up steam again after the club missed on Alex Bregman and signed Ranger Suárez. The Red Sox need a bat, and Duran would be an intriguing trade chip. But it's not shocking to see the Royals as a team "increasingly unlikely" to land him. As rumors have surfaced this offseason about Kansas City and Duran specifically, the club’s pitching has been talked about, like Cole Ragans. Boston is fully set in the rotation and needs a bat.

