Red Sox-Astros Rumors: Insider Squashes Jarren Duran Blockbuster

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan who has been on edge about the recent smoke around the club and Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes, you can let out a sigh of relief.

Paredes was one of the most talked-about trade candidates for Boston throughout the offseason. He's great. Paredes is a two-time All-Star and has a big-time power bat from the right side of the plate. There was even a time when Boston was in talks for a three-team deal with Houston and the St. Louis Cardinals that would've brought Paredes to town.

The Red Sox didn't land Paredes, though, and eventually acquired Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers. That move should've ended all of the chatter. Boston will be in a very good position if its Opening Day infield includes Durbin, Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer and Willson Contreras. While this is the case, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal revived the Paredes-to-Boston speculation and threw out Jarren Duran as a trade candidate. While this is the case, it doesn't make much sense with how the roster is currently built. Sure, the Red Sox have an outfield surplus, but there is the designated hitter spot to help clear that. Plus, Paredes-for-Duran wouldn't be a fair value. If the Red Sox made a deal like this, it would clear an outfield logjam by creating an infield one. It made sense before the Durbin deal, but not any longer.

The Red Sox are set in the infield

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Red Sox insider Ian Browne of MLB.com tossed some cold water on the idea as well.

"I don’t see the Red Sox trading Duran for Paredes," Browne wrote. "It’s not an even swap. Duran is one of the most dynamic players in the league when he’s right. And there are indications that some of the work he did on his swing and setup in the offseason could get him closer to 2024 levels than what he did in ‘25. My feeling is that the Red Sox want to see how their current lineup plays out and any eventual swap for Paredes wouldn’t include Duran, who is under club control through the ‘28 season."

At this moment, the Red Sox are all set in the infield department. If Boston makes another move before Opening Day, it should be for a left-handed reliever or trying to clear some salary by attempting to flip Masataka Yoshida.