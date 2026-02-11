Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s Playoff Comments Spark Response From Aaron Boone

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, you're going to love Isiah Kiner-Falefa pretty quickly.

Kiner-Falefa signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox to come in and help all over the infield. When the deal was announced, it was a bit of a surprise. At the time, the Red Sox were still looking for a deal to move the needle after losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs. Since the deal got done, Boston landed Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers to solve the infield problem. So, that makes the Kiner-Falefa deal look better in general because of the fact that he will be a super-utility guy for the organization.

He opened up about the idea of being in a utility role for the club and said all of the right things to kick off Spring Training, as transcribed by Ian Browne of MLB.com.

The newest Red Sox utility man spoke

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) runs to first base after hitting a single during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Bouncing all over the place, doing whatever the team needs, even if it's coming off the bench, filling in on defense late in games or any opportunity,” Kiner-Falefa said. “Even if I could play the outfield or put the catcher's gear on, I think, the versatility is just going to allow the team and [manager Alex Cora] to maneuver guys and do things that are best for the team. So I'm excited to show off the versatility.

“But I also think it's my best role. I played every day at certain spots. But I'm really excited to do what I'm best at, instead of kind of filling in [at a set position] for other organizations. So, I'm excited for the opportunity to be a true utility player.”

Aaron Boone responds

Sep 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks towards home plate during a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That's not all, though. He took a subtle jab at the New York Yankees saying that the Toronto Blue Jays, who he spent time with in 2025, actually preferred to face New York in the playoffs than Boston because they felt it would be an easier matchup.

“One hundred percent,” Kiner-Falefa said, as transcribed by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey. “We thought it was a better match-up for us the other way [to face New York]. We were watching that [series] and we were watching [Garrett Crochet] just dice up. I think we had just lost two out of three [to Boston] and it put us behind the Yankees or tied us with them for the AL East lead [in late September]. We definitely felt [Boston] was a tougher matchup for us. Once we saw the other team we were a lot happier. It was definitely a topic.”

His comments picked up some steam to the point where Yankees manager Aaron Boone responded on Wednesday, as shared by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

“I guess he was right," Boone said, as transcribed by Kirschner. "Little surprising to hear IKF say that. But whatever, that’s fine."

Tuesday was Day 1 of Spring Training for the Red Sox. Position players don't even technically need to be in town yet. Kiner-Falefa is in town, ready for an important role with the club and is talking about the Yankees? It won't take long for Boston fans to love him.

