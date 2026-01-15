Jarren Duran Rumors Flying In Wake Of Red Sox's Ranger Suárez Deal

At last week's "Fenway Fest" event, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow seemingly signaled that a trade involving an outfielder was unlikely.

Specifically, 2024 All-Star Jarren Duran has seen his name pop up in all sorts of trade rumors over the last calendar year. And although the Red Sox need offense more than ever now in the wake of Alex Bregman's departure, there's a chance Duran's name re-entered the trade mix on Wednesday due to Boston's latest pickup.

Hours after news broke that the Red Sox had agreed to a five-year, $130 million deal with free-agent pitcher Ranger Suárez, Duran's name was suddenly red-hot on the trade rumor mill once again.

Is Duran trade once again a strong possibility?

Mar 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) steals second base during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that an outfield trade had potentially increased in likelihood after Bregman's departure, while naming Duran as the most likely trade candidate of the Red Sox's four players in that group.

"At least one person with the Red Sox suggested this week there’s still an opportunity to trade from the outfield group," the insider wrote. "The Red Sox have discussed rotating their outfielders through the designated hitter role to share playing time, but that remains an imperfect solution and trading one of the four (and perhaps packaging the outfielder with a pitcher) to add a bat to the infield would make sense.

"Duran remains a likely trade candidate given his $7.7 million salary for 2026."

Meanwhile, Sean McAdam of MassLive specifically named the Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte as a potential Duran trade match, while noting that the Diamondbacks "have long coveted" the 29-year-old power-speed threat.

All of this is very speculation-based and based on logic, of course, but we'll presumably know more about other clubs' concrete interest in Duran in the days and weeks to come.

Spring training just four weeks away, the possibility of Duran being moved might close off at any time thereafter. There are multiple routes to wheeling and dealing, but if the Red Sox are going to explore this one, they can't be waiting around.

