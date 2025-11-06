Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu Rumors Starting For Red Sox
All eyes are going to be on the Boston Red Sox's outfield this offseason.
Roman Anthony is a budding, young superstar who isn't going anywhere. Outside of him, there are questions, though. There have been rumors about the Red Sox potentially trading an outfielder dating back to last offseason, although Boston hasn't swung a deal yet. That could change this offseason.
While discussing the "biggest names" that could be traded this winter, ESPN's Jeff Passan specifically said that Boston "could be active in" trading either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu.
"Boston could be active in moving one of its outfielders, either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu," Passan said. "One player widely expected to be moved: St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is willing to waive his no-trade clause."
It's going to be a long offseason
Any time the outfield has been discussed, Duran and Abreu are the two who have been in rumors all over the place. Around the trade deadline, reports surfaced specifically linking Duran to the San Diego Padres, but nothing got done. Boston held all of its outfielders, which proved to be a good plan with injuries popping up, including to Abreu and Anthony. Plus, Marcelo Mayer got hurt, and Ceddanne Rafaela had to play second base.
Now, the conversation is going to pick up steam again. Passan said Boston could move one of them and Tim Healey of the Boston Globe went on "Foul Territory" and called Duran the potential "odd man out" but did note that it all depends on what teams are willing to offer in the offseason.
"I think a trade of an outfielder is very likely," Healey said. "If you look at the outfielders the Red Sox have, Jarren Duran kind of feels like the odd man out more than the other guys. It will all depend on once the Red Sox start talking to other teams, who teams like and what they're willing to give up and that will shape a lot of this. The Red Sox like Jarren Duran and they'd be happy to keep Jarren Duran if they can make the roster and the outfield work."
It's going to be a long offseason full of trade rumors. Boston's decision to keep both Duran and Abreu ahead of the trade deadline ended up being very important down the stretch. Maybe there's a world where that same decision is made in the offseason. But, that doesn't sound too likely right now.