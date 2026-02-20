Red Sox Issue Challenge to Marcelo Mayer Amid Roster Battle

The Boston Red Sox undoubtedly have high hopes for infielder Marcelo Mayer this year, and they're challenging him to justify that hype from day one.

Last season, Mayer impressed on defense in his 44-game rookie debut, but was inconsistent with the bat. Most crucially, he wound up hitting the injured list for the last two months of the regular season and playoffs, continuing an unfortunate trend from his prospect days.

While Mayer has been penciled in at either second or third base on most preseason Red Sox roster projections, manager Alex Cora delivered a reminder on Friday to pump the brakes this early in the process.

Red Sox want to see Mayer step up and earn it

Jun 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) reacts after making an out during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In his media availability before the Red Sox's first spring game against Northeastern University, Cora made it clear that Mayer still had to earn a starting job in camp, with other candidates on the roster who could fill in at either of those two infield spots.

"With Marcelo, like I said yesterday or two days ago, we'll give him the baton, but he has to run," Cora said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "You know, if he wants to be the starting second baseman in Cincinnati, there's a lot of work to do.

"It's not a given that he's second baseman or third baseman for this team. There's a lot of things that he needs to show us this spring, and we expect him to do that because he's that talented, but at the same time, there's a lot of guys here that can do the job."

Mayer has sustained two wrist injuries, an elbow problem, and a lower back problem over the last four years. He's never played more than 91 games in a season since he was drafted fourth overall in 2021.

Offensively, Mayer struggled to avoid chasing pitches below the zone in the majors, but displayed some solid extra-base power. He'll need to get his .272 on-base percentage up if he wants to avoid being optioned to the minors.

Everything is in front of the immensely talented Mayer, but with guys like Nate Eaton, Andruw Monasterio, and Nick Sogard ready to plug and play, he's got to make it clear with his play that he deserves top billing.