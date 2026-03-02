Masataka Yoshida Causes Stir Among Red Sox Fans With Team Japan Blast

In a sport that plays more games during its regular season than any other, sometimes, one swing of the bat truly can send a loud message.

Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida is in a difficult position with the organization that gave him a $90 million contract three offseasons ago. He's struggled to live up to that deal, but he also hasn't gotten the chance to play the role he thought he was signing up for.

Amid uncertainty over his role and whether he might be traded to shed salary, Yoshida traveled to Japan this week to take part in the World Baseball Classic. And in a Monday exhibition against his old team, the Orix Buffaloes, he took a swing that sent Red Sox Nation into a frenzy.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Yoshida's monster blast sends shockwaves through Sox fandom

Sep 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Yoshida hit a tape-measure blast at the Tokyo Dome that left his bat at 108.4 mph and traveled 415 feet, per Tyler Milliken of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Last season, Yoshida hit just four home runs, and none reached the 105 mph exit velocity threshold, per Baseball Savant.

Yoshida's home run was impressive enough for Team Japan's true superstar, Shohei Ohtani, to widen his eyes a bit upon the Red Sox star's return to the dugout.

But even Ohtani's reaction paled in comparison to Red Sox fans'. Suddenly, people were wondering if instead of trying to trade Yoshida, the Sox should be trying to clear a path to more at-bats.

I think he’s ready for a good red sox season this year🫣 — Wilfredo E. Mejía (@Mejia17) March 2, 2026

He’s got a great launch angle at the WBC, at least from the clips I’ve seen. Seems different from what we’ve seen in a Sox jersey. Is it just me seeing a difference? — Pesky Pole Seats (Red Sox Analysis) (@PeskyPoleSeats) March 2, 2026

Yoshida was hampered by a shoulder injury in 2024, and recovering from that shoulder's surgery cost him the first three months of last season. We haven't seen him swinging for the fences with such force in quite some time, but there were some moments in the 2023 season that showcased the type of pop he can display at his best.

Is there something about putting on a Team Japan uniform that brings out the best in Yoshida, or is the 32-year-old ready to put together a better season than Red Sox fans have seen thus far? That answer could start to unfold by the end of the month.