Masataka Yoshida’s WBC Surge Sparks Red Sox Trade Buzz

The Boston Red Sox have a handful of players participating in the World Baseball Classic right now, including outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.

Yoshida, who has had a rollercoaster of a run with Boston, is representing Team Japan. With Yoshida, it's unclear what his role will be with Boston in 2026, or if he will have one. The Red Sox are loaded in the outfield with Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran. The expectation is that one of the four will likely fill the designated hitter spot on a given day as well. So, Yoshida doesn't have much of a path to playing time, barring an injury.

This has led to plenty of trade chatter, but with two years left on his five-year, $90 million the market hasn't been robust. The World Baseball Classic could help with that, though. Yoshida has been red-hot to kick off the tournament, so much so that ESPN's Buster Olney mentioned the Houston Astros as a trade fit after Yoshida blasted another homer on Saturday.

The Red Sox slugger is up in the air

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) runs to first base after hitting a single in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Masa Yoshida will make $18.6m this year, and next year," Olney wrote. "On paper, he'd seem to be a good fit for the Astros, with their need for a LH hitter and the smaller LF in their home park. In any deal involving Yoshida would probably have to involve a financial adjustment."

After a go-ahead walk by Seiya Suzuki, Masataka Yoshida drives in two more! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/uGK107P5Ib — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

There's no denying the fact that this guy can hit. He's done everything the Red Sox could've asked of him over the last three seasons as well. He's dealt with some injuries and inconsistent roles with the organization.

Right now, he's playing on the world stage and showing how electric a hitter he can be when he's in the lineup. It's true that there isn't much of a pathway to playing time for Yoshida right now in Boston. If his performance in the tournament can get another team interested, like potentially the Astros, that would be for the best. A trade would give him an opportunity to play and potentially some sort of payroll relief for Boston.

Boston should be pulling hard for Yoshida in the tournament.