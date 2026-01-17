Mets Have Some Intriguing Red Sox Trade Candidates After Bo Bichette News

One can't help but notice that the New York Mets now have an extra bat or two.

On Friday, it was widely reported that the Mets and longtime Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal with opt-outs after years one and two. It's essentially the deal the Bosotn Red Sox gave Alex Bregman a year ago, slightly adjusted for youth and inflation.

Now that they have Bichette, a two-time All-Star, slated to take over third base, the Mets have some obvious trade candidates. The Red Sox might not be a perfect fit for any of them, but it's absolutely worth a look.

Red Sox should look into these two infielders

Brett Baty and Mark Vientos have both had turns as the Mets' starting third baseman, and they both have no real shot at that position this year. At best, they're both fighting for some designated hitter at-bats, with Baty potentially factoring into the outfield mix.

The Red Sox were also known to covet Vientos at the trade deadline in 2022, when the Mets were interested in Christian Vázquez and J.D. Martinez. Three-and-a-half years later, they could flip the script.

Then again, Baty is the vastly superior defender at third base, and that's the position the Red Sox really need to fill. But while Vientos has shown himself to be a true impact bat when he's in a groove, Baty has been much more inconsistent and streaky.

The devil is always in the details, so we'd have to ask ourselves what the Mets would demand for either player in return. If it's one of the two rookie lefties, Connelly Early or Payton Tolle, Craig Breslow can laugh into the phone. If it's lower-tiered prospects or other starting pitchers, however, we could be in business here.

Do the Mets think Kutter Crawford could be a valuable innings-eater for them? Perhaps they'd even take on Patrick Sandoval's contract if the Red Sox threw in a prospect? The possibilities are intriguing, even if they don't seem like perfect value fits on paper.

