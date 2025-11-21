New Alex Bregman Report Is Music To Red Sox Fans' Ears

The Boston Red Sox will have competition to bring Alex Bregman back, but fortunately one of the team’s biggest rivals isn’t expected to get involved.

The Baltimore Orioles are expected to be active this offseason after a brutal 2025 season. But, they aren’t expected to be in the mix for Alex Bregman, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon.

"Executives often maintain a fondness for players they signed as amateurs," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "(Mike Elias) was the Houston Astros’ scouting director who chose free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman second and Tucker fifth in the first round of the 2015 draft. Another current free agent, Dominican left-hander Framber Valdez, was in the Astros’ international class that same year.

Will Alex Bregman return?

Sep 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) scores on an RBI by second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) (not pictured) during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Stocked with infielders, the Orioles are not expected to pursue Bregman. (Kyle Tucker) and Valdez are more logical targets. The challenge for Elias will be outbidding teams from larger markets for top-end talent, whether it’s those players or others on the open market. But some of those teams aren’t thrilled with the quality of this free-agent class, perhaps giving Elias an opening."

For Bregman, the teams that have been linked to him the most this offseason, outside of Boston, are the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Cubs. The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets have been mentioned as well, but aren't clean fits. Philadelphia's top priority seems to be bringing back Kyle Schwarber. The Mets have Pete Alonso available in free agency. Boston has been linked to both Schwarber and Alonso.

So much has been said about Bregman already this offseason. If you're a Red Sox fan, it's easy to get caught up in the hype of the offseason, especially when it comes to a player at the level of Bregman.

But, there aren't many teams linked to him at the moment and one of the teams expected to be spenders this offseason isn't expected to be in the mix in the Orioles. That can be viewed as a positive, at least. Imagine if Boston lost Bregman to the Orioles for the years to come? That wouldn't be pretty.

