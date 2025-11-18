Red Sox's Competition For Alex Bregman Reportedly Revealed

Things are really starting to heat up around Major League Baseball.

We're past the midway point in November meaning that December -- and the Winter Meetings -- are very close to us now. The Winter Meetings will begin on Dec. 7th, but the first big signing of the offseason has already happened. The Seattle Mariners were the culprit and signed Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million deal.

The gates are open. So, who will be the next big domino to fall? For Boston Red Sox fans, all eyes are on Alex Bregman. The three-time All-Star was everything Boston could've hoped for in 2025. ESPN's Jeff Passan shared that the Red Sox unsurprisingly "love" him and "won't close the door on a reunion," but reported that the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies are other teams to watch for him.

The Red Sox have competition for Alex Bregman

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Red Sox love Bregman, who opted out of the final two years and $80 million of his contract, and won't close the door on a reunion despite having Marcelo Mayer ready to play third," Passan wrote. "Detroit and Chicago, which pursued him last winter but came up short, will rejoin the fray, with Philadelphia lurking as it juggles multiple potential paths."

Detroit and Chicago don't come as much of a surprise here from Passan. Those two pursued Bregman last offseason, but lost out to the Red Sox in the sweepstakes. Philadelphia has been a team that has been speculated a lot, but this isn't speculation here. This is arguably the top insider in baseball mentioning the National League East champion Phillies in the mix for him. That holds a lot of weight.

It's been clear since before Bregman opted out, that there would be stiff competition for him. This update from Passan continues to confirm as much.

Boston arguably is in a much better position than both the Tigers and the Cubs right now. The Tigers won 87 games in 2025 and now have been in trade rumors with Tarik Skubal. The Cubs won 92 games, but now could lose Kyle Tucker. The Phillies are the team here that's scarier. This is a team that won 96 games and has enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Dodgers, especially if they were to land Bregman.

