New Slugger Enters Mix As Red Sox Look For Next Big Bat

The Boston Red Sox certainly seem like they aren't leaving any stone unturned this offseason.

Boston hasn't inked a free agent yet, but the organization has been linked to pretty much every big-name player available. In recent weeks, the two guys who have consistently popped up in Boston's search for more pop in the middle of the order have been Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette.

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post threw another name out there. Heyman reported that the Red Sox are among the teams that have shown interest in Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

"The Padres are interested in Japanese 3B-1B Kazuma Okamoto, as are the Pirates, Cubs, (Blue Jays) and Red Sox," Heyman wrote. "The Angels showed interest but aren't expected to bid aggressively even after getting Anthony Rendon to defer the $38M due him."

The Red Sox aren't afraid to look around

Okamoto would be an intriguing addition for the Red Sox. He's 29 years old and hit 30 or more homers in six of his last eight seasons. In 2025, Okamoto hit 15 homers and drove in 51 runs for the Yomiuri Giants in just 77 games. In 2024, he hit 27 homers and drove in 83 runs in 143 games played. From 2018 through 2023, Okamoto never hit fewer than 30 homers in a season with his max being 41 in 2023.

Boston acquired Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals earlier in the offseason. He's expected to get time at first base and designated hitter for the organization in 2026. Right now, third base is open for Boston with Bregman available in free agency. If Boston turns around and inks Okamoto to a deal, that would be a bad sign for the pursuit of Bregman. That's speculation, but if the Red Sox bring in another corner infielder -- while also handing out a large deal -- it's hard to believe they would then turn around and hand Bregman a lucrative deal as well.

It's interesting to hear that Boston showed interest in Okamoto. We will find out more in the coming days as his posting period ends on Jan. 4.

