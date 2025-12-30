Red Sox Receive Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette Updates As Markets Stall

The Boston Red Sox remain in a holding pattern.

The club needs another star slugger and there are multiple remaining on the open market, but Boston hasn't struck yet. That very well could change at any second. That's how the MLB offseason goes. There are rumors and speculation and such, but the second a team makes a serious offer, a market can shift at the drop of a hat. Right now, free agency seems to be frozen. Guys like Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, Framber Valdez, Cody Bellinger, Eugenio Suárez, Ranger Suarez, Lucas Giolito, Marcell Ozuna, and many, many others are still available.

The Former Boston slugger is out there for the taking and Jon Heyman of the New York Post gave an update on his market on Monday while hosting a livestream for Bleacher Report.

When will the market thaw?

"Bregman, it's the same teams," Heyman said. "Boston, Cubs, Arizona, and Toronto. We've got four teams. Certainly just waiting for that right deal and we assume that right deal is probably at least five years if he can do it. Last year, he went for a shorter-term deal (and) opted out. Fit Boston well there. They certainly want him back. He's their No. 1 choice at this point. Doesn't mean they get him. But he's their No. 1 choice.

"The Cubs, feels like the Cubs need to make a trade to do it, so a little less likely for them. Arizona a possibility. Would they have to trade (Ketel Marte)? I would think that makes sense, but there's a lot of takers on Marte. I could see them moving Marte more than the Cubs moving (Nico Hoerner) at this point. The Blue Jays, good for them. They're in on everybody. They want to win and I like what they're doing. Bregman certainly a possibility for Toronto. Boston, Cubs, Arizona, Toronto."

So, what if Bregman doesn't come back to Boston? Heyman mentioned the Red Sox as a possibility for Bichette, which isn't the first time someone has floated the option this offseason.

"Boston a possibility for Bichette as well, but he seems like a fallback choice for them right now," Heyman said. "Bregman probably their top choice. They've done a lot of Marte talking. Certainly Boston is a possibility for Bichette as well."

This isn't the first time it has been said that Bregman is a priority for Boston or that Bichette could be a backup option. But, the time for talk should be over. The Red Sox need to get moving and after one more addition can take a break.