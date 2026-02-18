Rafael Devers Responds Days After Red Sox's Tom Werner Fires 1B Shot

Spring Training is here and the Boston Red Sox are preparing for the 2026 Major League Baseball, but a former member of the organization has made headlines.

Boston shocked the baseball world by trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants this past summer and the fallout has continued. On Sunday, Red Sox chairman Tom Werner spoke to the media about a wide range of topics, including Devers. In the process, Werner said Devers should've picked up a glove and played first base when Triston Casas got hurt.

"I don’t like to speak ill of any player. I’d like to say that he’s a wonderful person,” Werner said. “But, of course, when we had an injury at first base [to Triston Casas] his unwillingness to play that position was extremely discouraging. ... It was a discouraging episode. Just pick up a glove.”

Rafael Devers responds

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Giants slugger was asked about the comments.

“That’s in the past. I don’t want to talk about it. It’s over,” he said through interpreter Erwin Higueros, per Mercury News’ Justice delos Santos. “I don’t have any opinions on what he said. So, let’s concentrate here and just leave the past in the past.”

Devers looked like he was going to be the face of the franchise for years to come. Unfortunately, things didn't work out that way. Boston could've communicated better with its then-biggest star. On the other hand, Devers could've done more to put Boston in a position to win games. If he had played at first base, then the Red Sox could've moved Masataka Yoshida into the designated hitter role.

Imagine what this lineup could've looked like in the long run with Devers, Roman Anthony and Alex Bregman? His power would've helped in the playoffs, that's for sure. Bregman ultimately left in free agency. If the Red Sox still had Devers, there wouldn't have been much chatter about the team's lack of power.

Ultimately, things didn't have to go the way they did. But hindsight is 20-20.

