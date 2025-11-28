Red Sox Acquire 29-Year-Old Ex-Blue Jays, Brewers Infielder

It certainly won't be the flashiest addition they make all offseason, but the Boston Red Sox picked up a new infielder earlier this week.

This Boston team has consistently valued versatility of late, with players like Romy Gonzalez, Nate Eaton, and Nick Sogard proving their ability to play multiple positions. Newcomer Vinny Capra very much fits that mold.

On Tuesday, Capra and the Red Sox agreed to a minor-league deal for the 2026 season, according to the transactions log on his official roster page. Capra played in 47 major league games this season, split between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Who is Vinny Capra, new Red Sox infielder?

Capra, 29, stands just 5-foot-8 and weighs a stocky 188 pounds. He's played for four organizations in the last four seasons, going from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Brewers and finally, the White Sox.

At the major league level, Capra has yet to find sustained success. He's only played 67 big-league games, and with a .133 batting average and .369 OPS in those games, it's clear that he's yet to figure out major league pitching.

Capra's calling card, if he has one, is defensive versatility. He can shift around from third base to shortstop to second base interchangably, though his sample size isn't yet large enough to call him a premium defender.

This year's Red Sox team was living proof that these minor-league deals can sometimes turn into serious playing time. Infielder Abraham Toro wound up becoming the starter at first base after Triston Casas' injury, and though he was eventually designated for assignment, he appeared in 77 of Boston's 162 games.

Signings like these can be forgotten in time, or they can prove crucial to a team's success. Did the Red Sox see anything in particular they think Capra can do to improve, or did they simply need to fill out a Triple-A roster? That answer will come with time.

More MLB: Latest Red Sox Free Agency Report Hints At Alex Bregman-Kyle Schwarber Tandem