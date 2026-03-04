Red Sox Announce Eyebrow-Raising Triston Casas Update

The Boston Red Sox aren't at full strength right now with under a month to go until Opening Day.

There are a few guys with the organization either dealing with injuries, or the fallout and rehab of injuries suffered back in 2025. On the injury front, guys like Brendan Rodgers and Vinny Nittoli have gotten hurt in camp. Guys like Kutter Crawford and Triston Casas are still building up after injuries played a negative role on the 2025 season.

When it comes to Casas, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had a very positive update on the young slugger on Wednesday, as transcribed by Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

The young slugger is working his way back

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“I don’t want to say he’s ahead but he’s moving well. I’m not a doctor and they’ll make the decision, but he looks pretty good, but we’re still I think a ways from seeing him every day," Cora said, as transcribed by Cerullo.

This the type of update that certainly raises eyebrows from a positive perspective. While Cora wouldn't specifically say Casas is ahead, the fact that he would even allude to that idea just shows how far Casas has come after he ruptured his left patellar tendon in 2025.

Casas certainly has looked like he's been moving along well. For example, he was fielding at third base the other day with Isiah Kiner-Falefa over at first base. That's not a sign he's going to play third base in the regular season, but more so a sign that he can move around well enough right now to be over there.

Triston Casas was helping IKF get some work at 1B, so he took grounders at 3B this morning. Nothing to read into… but some more evidence of why the Sox have been happy with his conditioning.



I believe the last time he appeared at 3B was with Greenville in 2019.



🎥: @alexspeier pic.twitter.com/JMYNk6Mbj3 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) March 2, 2026

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported towards the end of February that Casas isn't expected to be in the mix for Opening Day, but could be in the mix for Spring Training games by the end of camp and even begin the 2026 season ready for a rehab assignment. This update from Cora just more fuel for that idea.

When it comes to Casas, he doesn't have a clear path to big league at-bats right now, but that's not the point. This guy will help the Red Sox at some point and the fact that he's trending upwards is the best-case scenario.