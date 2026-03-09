Red Sox Send Down Jake Bennett in 8-Move Roster Shakeup

The Boston Red Sox have made their first official roster cuts of Spring Training.

On Monday, the Red Sox announced eight moves. Left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett was optioned to minor league camp. On top of this, the Red Sox announced that catchers Nate Baez and Ronald Rosario, right-handed pitchers Osvaldo Berrios, Hobie Harris, Vinny Nittoli and Devin Sweat and left-handed pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland all have been reassigned to minor league camp.

Of the group, Bennett stands out. The Red Sox's No. 7 prospect has been someone who has gotten a lot of attention in camp.

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared that Bennett was someone the team was "intrigued" by, which explains the swap with the Washington Nationals for Luis Perales.

"It’s a guy that we are intrigued by,” Cora said, as transcribed by The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham and Tim Healey.

It's not too shocking that the Red Sox sent him down. Healey reported that the expectation is that he's going to continue building up as a starter in the minors.

"The Red Sox sent eight players to minor league camp, their first round of cuts of spring training. Left-hander Jake Bennett was among them; he’ll stay a starting pitcher in the upper minors," Healey wrote.

Boston is loaded in the starting rotation department right now. There was no chance that Bennett was going to break camp in the rotation for Boston. This move will allow him time down in minor league camp to keep building up and get plenty of innings. Soon enough, we'll see more cuts as the Red Sox give more and more time to the guys who will play a big role in 2026 in the majors.

Nittoli's roster cut from big league camp doesn't come as much of a surprise right now, either. The veteran hurler is dealing with an elbow injury that is expected to require surgery. This is just the beginning. Over the next few weeks, we will see plenty more. Baseball is coming. Opening Day is under three weeks away. If this isn't a sign baseball is coming, we don't know what is.