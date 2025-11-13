Red Sox May Create 'Super Bullpen' With Late-Game Partner For Aroldis Chapman

The Boston Red Sox squeaked into the playoffs this season, and they absolutely could not have done so without Aroldis Chapman closing out games.

Not only was Chapman 32 of 34 in save opportunities, but he was unhittable at times, going 50 straight at-bats without allowing a hit at one point. He finished the season with a 1.17 ERA and should be a lock for the Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year Award.

One might think having Chapman back for next season to pair with the likes of Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten would mean the Red Sox's bullpen is fairly set in stone. But a Thursday report certainly brought that notion into question.

Can Red Sox get 'super bullpen '?

Sep 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches the ball during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

According to Ken Rosenhal, Katie Woo, and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Red Sox are mulling the possibility of adding another high-leverage arm to pair with Chapman and create the kind of "super bullpen" that clubs such as the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, and New York Yankees have tried to create of late.

"Though the idea is further down their list of priorities, the Boston Red Sox are considering the addition of a high-leverage reliever to create a version of a super bullpen, people familiar with the club’s thinking said," wrote Rosenthal, Woo, and Sammon.

"To be clear, the Red Sox do not intend to unseat lefty closer Aroldis Chapman from his role after his dominant season. Also, right-hander Garrett Whitlock is a viable late-inning option. But adding another reliever similar to that pair would obviously enhance their bullpen."

The timing here coincides with Sammon's separate report that the Red Sox have some level of interest in New York Yankees closer Devin Williams in free agency. And what a treat it would be for Boston if two former Yankees, both of whom were essentially run out of town by the fan base, formed an unstoppable tandem late in games. Heck, even Whitlock was a Yankees farmhand before the Red Sox took him in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Athletic also mentioned Robert Suárez, Pete Fairbanks, Ryan Helsley, Raisel Iglesias, Luke Weaver as names that could be in the mix for the Red Sox. Notably, the insiders guessed that Edwin Díaz would be out of Boston's preferred price range.

All of that said, Boston has lots of agenda items this winter, so while this idea might be tantalizing, it shouldn't be the No. 1 priority in terms of money spent.

