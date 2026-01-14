Red Sox, Brewers Linked In Potential Trade Of Two-Time All-Star

If there's one thing we've learned about the Boston Red Sox this winter, it's that trades may be the only way they can get things done anymore.

Everyone knows by now that the Red Sox are the only team remaining without a major league free agent signing this winter, a stat that became infinitely more upsetting when Alex Bregman, the obvious Plan A for Boston, chose the Chicago Cubs over the weekend.

In an effort to pivot away from Bregman in time to field a playoff-caliber roster for the new season, a trade might be the only recourse the Red Sox have left. Does a bold play for another star pitcher move the needle?

Red Sox linked to Freddy Peralta on Wednesday

The latest smoke about the Red Sox pursuing starting pitching came from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Wednesday, and it concerned Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, arguably the best starting pitcher who could realistically get moved before opening day.

"Another possibility for the Red Sox, according to people briefed on their thinking, is to continue loading up on pitching," wrote Rosenthal. "The Sox have been one of the teams talking to the Milwaukee Brewers about right-hander Freddy Peralta, who is entering his walk year."

Peralta, who put up a 2.70 ERA and struck out 200 batters this season for the third-straight year, is undoubtedly a player who raises any team's ceiling if he's traded. But we also know the Brewers want big-league-ready starting pitching, which would likely mean giving up either Connelly Early or Payton Tolle.

The prospect of depleting the farm system even more than the Red Sox already have for one year of guaranteed control over Peralta is bound to make fans uneasy. Especially, that is, because when Peralta hits free agency next winter, he'll be entering his age-31 season, which means Boston likely wouldn't be willing to pay market value for an extension.

With all of that said, getting Peralta would be a preferable outcome to standing pat the rest of the way. It's just frustrating that the Red Sox have boxed themselves out of so many alternatives by refusing to spend like a big-market power.

