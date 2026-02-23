Red Sox Bullpen Solution Could Be One Cardinals Trade Away

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals already have swung two separate trades since old friend Chaim Bloom took over as St. Louis' president of baseball operations. While this is the case, it actually would make sense to try to get a third done.

MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported on Sunday that Boston is still looking around for a left-handed reliever. It just so happens that the Cardinals have one that has been talked about as a trade candidate all offseason: JoJo Romero. MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds made the case for Boston to consider Romero and he's absolutely right.

The Red Sox should get a deal done

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) works during spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"One other possibility worth giving a particular mention to is Cardinals lefty JoJo Romero," Deeds wrote. "Romero has been a known trade candidate all throughout the offseason, and while at this point he appears to be the favorite to serve as St. Louis’s closer in 2026, the rebuilding Cardinals have traded every other pending free agent from their 2025 roster this winter except for the southpaw.

"It certainly stands to reason that president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom would part ways with Romero in the right deal, and successful trades of both Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras from St. Louis to Boston earlier this winter show that Bloom and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow are certainly comfortable working with each other."

Romero had the best season of his career in 2025. The 29-year-old logged a 2.07 ERA in 65 total appearances for St. Louis. He has a 3.55 ERA overall in six big league seasons and hasn't logged an ERA above 3.68 since 2022.

If the Red Sox were to pursue Romero, they wouldn't be getting a long-term option. He's going to be a free agent after the 2026 season ends. But that shouldn't stop Boston. If the club is looking for a lefty reliever, there aren't many options still available. McAdam mentioned guys like Jalen Beeks, Danny Coulombe, Colin Poche and Joey Lucchesi, but none of them had as good a 2025 season as Romero did. Coulombe was the closest with a 2.30 ERA in 55 outings.

The Red Sox and Cardinals have shown that they can get deals done. This is another idea that really would make sense. Boston's bullpen already features big-time arms, including Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten and Greg Weissert, among others. Imagine adding another lefty into the mix who can go out and log a sub-3.00 ERA? The Red Sox arguably have the best starting rotation in baseball on paper. Adding someone like Romero arguably would give Boston the best bullpen in baseball on paper as well.