Red Sox’s First Round of 2026 Roster Cuts Looms

The Boston Red Sox have a big day coming on Monday.

Spring Training has been going on for weeks at this point and the club is expected to make its first round of roster cuts on Monday as the organization starts to reach the final stages of preparation for Opening Day, as shared by Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

"Sox will make their first round of cuts tomorrow, Alex Cora said," Abraham wrote.

With roster cuts coming, what should Boston fans be on the look out for? Let's dive in.

The Red Sox have decisions to make

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early (71) throws to the plate in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

First and foremost, the starting rotation has been a major talking point throughout Spring Training to this point. That hasn't been the case with the first four spots in the rotation, but has been with the No. 5 spot in the rotation with guys like Johan Oviedo, Connelly Early, Payton Tolle. Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval have been talked about as options for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, but neither has made their Spring Training debuts yet.

So, Oviedo, Early and Tolle are the most likely options for the final rotation spot. Oviedo has had the "inside lane" to the job and had another big day on Saturday, which will make it difficult for anyone to catch him.

It may be a bit early to make a rotation decision, but Early and Tolle specifically are guys to watch ahead of the first roster cuts of camp. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that service time could play a role in both of their standing ahead of Opening Day. Keep an eye on catcher as well. Connor Wong is the incumbent No. 2 catcher, but Matt Thaiss has made waves in camp so far and has caught Alex Cora's attention.

The other area to really watch closely is the bullpen. If there is any position group that is a bit up in the air, it would be the bullpen. There are guys who will end up being sent down, whether it is on Monday or later in camp. Two guys to be on the lookout for are Kyle Keller and Noah Song. Changes are coming on Monday but there will be more to come afterward.