Red Sox Cut 22-Year-Old Catcher Before Spring Training

The Boston Red Sox are all over the minor-league catching market this offseason, and that was bound to come with casualties.

Boston has reportedly signed two catchers with major league experience to major league deals: Jason Delay and Matt Thaiss. They've also targeted lots of catching prospects in various trades this winter, landing Ronny Hernandez, Luke Heyman, and Nate Baez.

It made sense that at least one catcher would be dropped from the minor-league depth chart, and late last week, the Red Sox quietly said farewell to 22-year-old prospect Enderso Lira. He was released on Friday, per his transactions log.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Lira released after 167 games in Red Sox organization

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Lira signed with the Red Sox as an amateur free agent from Venezuela in 2021. He got an $850,000 signing bonus, the second-largest of that year's class behind outfielder Miguel Bleis. Those markers indicated that Boston had high hopes, but it wasn't smooth sailing at any point on the field.

In his 167 games as a Red Sox farmhand, Lira batted .203 with a .287 on-base percentage and .258 slugging percentage. He totaled just three home runs and 111 hits, while striking out 132 times.

Early on, though he was struggling offensively, the Red Sox promoted Lira through the minors as they would most prospects. He was in the Dominican Summer League in 2021, the Florida Complex League in 2022, Low-A in 2023, and High-A in 2024.

However, once he batted .142 with a .364 OPS in 37 games for High-A Greenville in 2024, Lira clearly fell out of favor. He spent most of his time on the development list this past season, and though he technically earned two promotions, he played only four games for Double-A Portland and two for Triple-A Worcester.

Even at the defense-first catching position, offense matters a lot, especially for prospects. Lira didn't seem to be capable of ever reaching major league readiness with his bat, and although the Red Sox once invested some real prospect money into him, they felt their newcomers were more important to prioritize.

More MLB: Why Red Sox Didn't Trade for Brendan Donovan, Explained